Man hurt in shooting on Princess Place Drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man was injured in a shooting in Wilmington Monday night, according to police.

Around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Wilmington police responded to the 3100 block of Princess Place Drive in reference to a multiple-round Shotspotter alert.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening wounds. He was transported to NHRMC.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.