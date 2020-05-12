NCDPS: Hundreds of offenders in prison system ‘presumed’ recovered from COVID-19

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The majority of offenders in the state prison system who tested positive for COVID-19 are now presumed to have recovered.

According to a news release from the NC Department of Public Safety, this is pursuant to guidance issued by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

- Advertisement -

Of the 642 prisoners testing positive among eleven prison facilities, more than 500 have now met the DHHS and Centers for Disease Control criteria to be released from medical isolation.

“Staff have worked incredibly hard to contain this virus, to treat offenders who contracted it and to maintain order. I appreciate their hard work and am grateful that so many offenders have recovered,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.

427 prisoners presumed to be recovered are housed at the Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, where 467 tested positive for the virus, most in a prison-wide testing operation from April 15-16. Over ninety percent of those individuals remained asymptomatic.

All the offenders at Bertie, Caledonia, and Pasquotank correctional institutions who tested positive for COVID-19 are now presumed to be recovered. In light of these recoveries, those facilities have returned to modified pandemic operations with continued staff screenings, isolation and quarantine protocols and offender movements designed to prevent the mixing of offenders from different housing units.

Of the 91 offenders who tested COVID-19 positive at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women, more than 50 are now presumed recovered.