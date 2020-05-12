Pre-season tropical development possible later this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An area of low pressure could take on some tropical characteristics as it develops off the Southeast coast going into this weekend.

The low pressure system is expected to develop a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas later this week. While a fully tropical low-pressure system is not expected, a subtropical system (partially tropical) is possible and if strong enough could get a name.

- Advertisement -

It’s forecast to stay off the coast of the Carolinas and out to sea as it tracks northeast.

What can we expect in southeastern North Carolina? The only impacts we should anticipate will be building surf and higher threat for rip currents this week into early next week.

The first name of the season is Arthur.

Related Article: Tropical storm heads to Gulf coast as rain douses Southeast June 1 is the official start to the hurricane season and lasts through Nov. 30.