Teen accused of killing his grandmother on Mother’s Day

RED SPRINGS, NC (AP) — An 18-year-old is accused in the death of his grandmother in her North Carolina home on Mother’s Day.

News outlets report Justin Penn fatally shot 77-year-old Mary Penn on Sunday evening.

WTVD-TV reports Red Springs police found Mary Penn with a gunshot wound to her upper body when they arrived at the Red Springs home.

The Robesonian reports Justin Penn later admitted to police that he shot his grandmother.

He has been charged with murder and booked into a detention center.