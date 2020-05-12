Veterans groups, govt brace for surge in mental health needs

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs and its partner mental health providers have kept thousands of veterans in treatment during the coronavirus pandemic through telehealth appointments.

But as job losses and increased social isolation take an extended toll, veterans advocates worry VA medical facilities won’t be able to meet demand for mental health services and that telehealth isn’t enough.

Exacerbating the situation is uncertainty over the status of a task force established by President Donald Trump last year that was charged with developing a national roadmap to boost such care for vets.

The task force’s director points to a “mental health crisis that we know is coming.”