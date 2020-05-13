9-year-old boy catches 80-pound lake sturgeon

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (The Tennessean) — A nine-year-old child in Tennessee has reeled in an 80-pound fish.

The Tennessee Wildlife and Resource Agency celebrated Coye Price’s sturgeon catch, noting in a Facebook post that the boy weighs only 55 pounds.

The agency says lake sturgeons are endangered due to habitat loss and overfishing, but they can grow to 300 pounds and live for 150 years. The boy had been targeting a catfish in Old Hickory Lake before he hooked the lake sturgeon.



It took him 15 minutes to get the fish into the boat before his family weighed the catch, took a victory photo and and released it back into the water.