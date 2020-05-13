Atrium Health loses $30M in first quarter of 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC (The Charlotte Observer) — A North Carolina health care system has lost nearly $30 million in the first quarter of this year as it dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charlotte Observer reported Atrium Health’s operating loss announced Tuesday is down $56 million from the system’s $26 million income during the fourth quarter of 2019. The hospital system’s CEO said in April they have resumed non-essential procedures after a pause in March caused significant financial consequences.

The system’s board also gave the green light in April to allow the health system to borrow up to $750 million for operations related to the virus outbreak.