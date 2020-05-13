Businesses take extreme safety precautions by turning to a local cleaning business

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Here in the Cape Fear, businesses are steadily reopening during North Carolina’s phase one, and now more than ever, sanitation is key.

Many organizations are turning to local cleaning businesses to get the job done.

A family owned cleaning business has been putting in the time and energy, after hours, to make sure all areas in the places they clean, are as germ-free as possible.

“Even if a surface looks clean, anywhere where hands are touching, should be wiped down,” Coastal Clean Freaks Owner Jennifer Hunt said.

She expressed how she could never be too sure when it comes to cleanliness, especially now.

“Always being aware that it could be any virus going around.”

Hunt said since the pandemic, businesses have been even more adamant about taking extreme safety precautions.

“We handle car dealerships, administrative, medical, churches,” Hunt said.

And at the Parkway Volvo Dealership, General Manager Mary Latham said they have been getting more services done than normal.

“We’re investing more today to make sure that the building is completely sanitized every morning when we open”, Latham stated.

Hunt said they get most of their work done when the businesses are closed.

“Our goal as the cleaning company, is not to come in and do a quick in and quick out. It’s to come in, and actually touch all the surfaces and have them cleaned, have them sanitized,” Hunt said. “Wiped down, the floors, they say that the virus… it can be carried on shoes, so vacuuming, mopping…just hitting every area.”

Hunt said they have even had to double down on their cleaning.

“We normally do all sanitizing, cleaning anyways, but of course, here at the car dealership, we’re here six nights a week, everyday they’re open,” Hunt said.

And with churches set to reopen soon, Hunt said they are also getting more calls for help ahead of services resuming.