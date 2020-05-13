City of Wilmington asks for public input for 2020-21 budget

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington says they will be holding a public hearing for comments on the recommended $206.6 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Officials say the budget takes into account the anticipated hits the city will take due to COVID-19. However, they also say they do not plan to reduce services or increase property taxes.

To read the budget in full, click here.

To leave a comment to be filed in the public record, click here.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 19.