COVID-19 drive-thru testing opening in Elizabethtown

(WWAY) — A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is opening Friday, May 15 in the Walmart parking lot located at 1347 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown, NC.

The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

Those interested in being tested need to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if eligible for testing and to make an appointment.