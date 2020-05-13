Dosher Urgent Care to transition to appointment based acute care and COVID-19 testing clinic

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Beginning Monday, May 18, the Dosher Urgent Care Clinic at 4222 Long Beach Road, Southport, will begin to treat minor non-coronavirus related illnesses and injuries once again.

The location has been solely used as a COVID-19 screening and testing clinic since March 23.

- Advertisement -

The Dosher Urgent Care will continue to operate as a “call ahead” clinic for the safety of patients and staff. Patients will be scheduled for acute visits in the morning and for COVID-19 screening and testing in the afternoon.

If the Dosher Urgent Care cannot accommodate a desired appointment time due to COVID-19 screenings, then Urgent Care will assign the patient to one of the primary care providers within the Dosher Clinic Network for a same day visit.

Before scheduling an appointment with Dosher Urgent Care, patients are encouraged to call a primary care provider where there is an established relationship first.

Dosher Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Patients can call 910-454-4732 for an appointment or further inquiry.