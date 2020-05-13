Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020

(WWAY) — Krispy Kreme is trying to get a smile from the graduating class of 2020.

A ‘2020 Graduate Dozen’ will be available to buy from May 18 to May 24.

Graduating high school and college seniors can get the dozen for free next Tuesday at participating Krispy Kreme locations. Just wear your cap, gown, class ring, class shirt or any class of 2020 apparel.

The dozen includes flavors such as Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts

Previously, Krispy Kreme offered free doughnuts to healthcare workers. A new colorful line of pastel-looking Krispy Kreme doughnuts recently debuted to mark the spring.