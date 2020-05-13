Memorial honoring two missing women rebuilt after being found destroyed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The memorial built for two missing Wilmington women is back up on River Road after it was found destroyed Monday.

A jogger reportedly found the memorial ripped apart and scattered in the woods earlier this week.

- Advertisement -

Several women who built the memorial honoring Stephanie Mayorga and Paige Escalera spent the last few days rebuilding it.

They say people have dropped off flower, pictures and other mementos. The women also started a fundraiser to help rebuild the memorial, and say the got overwhelming support from the community.

“It was important for us to rebuild it so people could come show their love and support for them, and that’s exactly what we did,” Carla McCall, who helped build the memorial, said. “We built it even better. Even more beautiful. We think those people who were trying to demolish it, take it away from us, it only made us stronger.”

A spokeswoman with the Wilmington Police Department says roadside memorials are illegal in North Carolina, however they did take a report on the vandalism and will continue to monitor that area.