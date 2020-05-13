More than $3M approved to repair New Hanover County schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The State of North Carolina and FEMA are announcing more than $3 million to reimburse Hurricane Florence-related expenses for multiple New Hanover County Schools.

The funds reimburse repairs and mold remediation at New Hanover County schools that had Hurricane Florence-related damage. Schools that benefitted from the repairs and mold remediation are College Park Elementary School, D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy, Dorothy B. Johnson Pre-K Center, Eaton Elementary School, Holly Shelter Middle School, Isaac Bear High School, Noble Middle School, Ogden Elementary School and Trask Middle School.

- Advertisement -

“Following the devastation of Hurricane Florence, New Hanover County Schools moved quickly to repair damage and reopen schools,” Assistant Superintendent of Operations Eddie Anderson said. “The N.C. Department of Public Safety and FEMA were essential partners in this process. They have been instrumental in assuring critical repairs were completed in a timely manner and in mitigating future damage whenever possible.”

FEMA has approved a total of more than $5 million in Hurricane Florence-related expenses to New Hanover County Schools.

The Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining amount is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s share for this project is more than $2.3 million and the state’s share is more than $766,000.