Myrtle Beach approves $41M surf and skate park with amphitheater

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW/WPDE) — Imagine a park where you can surf, skate and watch live performances all in one place.

It exists and is coming to Myrtle Beach.

The company, American Surf Parks, plans to build a surf park and amphitheater on the 20 acres of land between the sports center and Grissom Parkway. City council approved the 15-year lease agreement on Tuesday.

There will be a surf lagoon that makes four different types of waves for all experience levels. The park also will have a skate park, climbing walls and even a child care center.

American Surf Parks CEO Jeff Skelley said the surf park and amphitheater would accommodate professional and amateur surf contests. He said the surf lagoon would create up 1000 world-class waves per hour.

The estimated capacity of the amphitheater is approximately 2,000 spectators with fixed seats and 8,000 more in the seating bowl.

The park will cost about $41 million to build. Staff estimates the total projected tax revenues from the surf park alone are nearly $450,000 a year for phase one of the project.

Preliminary renderings of the park have been completed and the building is expected to begin in 2021.