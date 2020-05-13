NC brewery beer raises money for service industry workers

ASHEVILLE, NC (WTVD) — An Asheville brewery is releasing a new beer that has a very long name and a very admirable goal.

The beer is titled Donate To Service Industry Workers By Drinking This Beer.

The beer with a full sentence title is a Hoppy Session IPA created by Hi-Wire Brewing. It was created as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A portion of the proceeds from every 6-pack sold will be donated to the USBG National Charity Foundation and the North Carolina Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.

