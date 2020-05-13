North Carolina Democrats to hold state convention online

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The North Carolina Democratic Party will hold its state convention online next month in keeping with social distancing rules from the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual convention is set for June 6 and will feature appearances by statewide candidates and other special guests.

Convention business includes picking those who will serve as Democratic National Convention delegates and on the party’s slate of presidential electors.

The state Republican Party had planned to hold its convention in Greenville this weekend, but it’s been pushed back to July.

Both state parties have been holding local activities online in recent weeks.