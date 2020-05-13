Stolen police shotgun found near Maides Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The shotgun stolen from a Wilmington police officer’s vehicle has been found.

Police say officers responded to the 1100 block of Manly Avenue, near Maides Park, around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call. The caller told police the weapon was found in the bushes near the park.

Officers confirmed the shotgun was the same weapon stolen Monday morning. An officer responded to the 3800 block of Princess Place Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. When he returned to his vehicle, the trunk was open and the shotgun case inside was empty.

Police say the case remains under investigation.