Tregembo Animal Park opens back up their doors for summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The doors are opened back up at the Tregembo Animal Park in Wilmington. Last Saturday was the first day of the summer season for the park and people were itching to get outside after being cooped up for weeks with the coronavirus pandemic.

“The kids were excited juming up and down as soon as they came in the door,”said Tregembo Animal Park owner Sherry Tregembo. “The parents were happy to be outdoors and get the kids out of the house. So, they were really thankful that we were able to be open.”

Just like many locally owned businesses the zoo took a hit from the direct economical impact of covid-19.

“We couldn’t open in March like we usually do and we had to wait till we had the guidelines to open,”says Tregembo. “Not being able to be open for the visitors for the early spring was pretty much the biggest impact for us.”

Now, that their doors are back open, they have turned their focus to safety. Their main priority besides the animals is the health of their visitors, which they say the layout of the zoo helps tremendously. They wouldn’t stop there though adding extra precautions to be sure.

“It’s all outdoors so everybody can easily social distance inside the zoo,”Tregembo said. “The zoo keepers are keeping an eye on people not letting then crowd up together in a big group.”

Summer and holidays are inching closer in the Cape Fear and the animals parks expects to see their daily foot traffic pick up in the coming weeks.

“With Memorial Day coming up here in a week and a half things will surely start picking up,”says Tregembo. “I think people are going to be more confident about going out into places.”

The gift shop and indoor attractions still remain closed at this time due to restrictions in place. The zoo will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. during the summer. You can visit the zoo’s website for more information.