Water quality swimming alert issued for public beach access site in Holden Beach

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Initial testing at an oceanside site in Brunswick County showed levels of bacteria exceeding the state and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality swimming standards, according to a news release from NC Marine Fisheries.

The alert affects waters at the public beach access at the end of Jordan Boulevard in Holden Beach.

Test results of samples collected Tuesday show bacteria levels of 111 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, which exceeds the state and federal single-sample standard of 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters for Tier 1 high-usage sites.

Swimming areas are classified based on recreational use and are referred to as tiers.

State officials will test the site again Wednesday and the results of the sampling will dictate further action. If the new samples also show elevated bacteria counts, state officials will post a swimming advisory sign and issue a swimming advisory.

The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program tests water quality at ocean and sound beaches in accordance with federal and state laws.

Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While it is not known to cause illness, scientific studies indicate that enterococci may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

State officials sample 210 sites throughout the coastal region, most of them on a weekly basis from April to October. Testing continues on a reduced schedule during the rest of the year, when the waters are colder.