Water wells and reverse osmosis plant on tap for Pender County

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Pender County is proactively addressing the Hampstead and Scotts Hill water needs with a well construction project that is underway now and a reverse osmosis project that will take place over the next five years.

“The well construction project is underway in Hampstead with operation of the first well by the end of this summer,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Utilities director.

Both new wells will be operational by early 2021.

The two wells, located at the Hampstead Annex and Hampstead Kiwanis Park, will produce approximately 504,000 gallons per day.

“In June, depending on bidding results this week, construction of a water processing building, piping, and tie-in to our current system can begin,” said Keel. “Both the wells and the constructions should be finished no later than 2021.

“We will have one of the wells operational on a temporary basis by late summer,” said Chairman George Brown, Pender County Board of County Commissioners.

“These wells will supplement Pender County Utilities’ water supply primarily along the US Hwy 17 corridor in Eastern Pender County,” said David Williams of the Pender County Board of Commissioners. “Meanwhile, the commissioners authorized an extensive water study to determine long-term solutions.”

During the commissioners’ March budget retreat, the study was reviewed.

“We determined the reverse osmosis plant made the most economical sense,” said Brown.

“The project will take place over the next five years,” said Keel. “We will hire engineering services within the next few months.”

Keel said site selection and plans for piping and an elevated tank in the Scotts Hill area are included in the infrastructure project.

“We have applied for funding from the State Revolving Fund and a special, one-time funding source from the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act (ASADRA),” Keel said.

Pender County is one of the fastest growing counties in North Carolina,” said Chad McEwen, Pender County manager, “Our infrastructure must be designed to accommodate the county’s future growth along the US Hwy 17 corridor.”