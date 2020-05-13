Why your grocery bill may be higher than usual

(ABC 13) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, experts say grocery prices are higher than they have been in 50 years.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “the food at home index increased sharply in April, rising 2.6 percent… its largest monthly increase since February 1974.”

April grocery sales showed a 4% price increase for poultry, meat and fish.

Cereal, baked goods and non-alcoholic beverages saw a 2.9% price increase.

The highest price spike was eggs, with a 16% increase.

Overall, grocery prices increased 2.5%.

Experts say the price increase has to do with supply and demand. Americans are shopping at the grocery store more than ever thanks to stay-at-home orders.

Additionally, some of our county’s largest meat suppliers are dealing with coronavirus spreading inside their facilities and have been forced to close.

