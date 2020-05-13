Work resumes on Southport-Fort Fisher ferry

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Work to repair the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry’s aging ramp system is once again underway.

Ferry service has been suspended since January, when work first began. The $3 million project is replacing the old system with an updated hydraulic ramp system, which runs smoother and is less prone to accidental failures such as the one that shut down the route for five weeks in August.

- Advertisement -

But in mid-March, the contractor stopped work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NCDOT Ferry Division Communications Officer Tim Hass said the contractor restarted work on the project on Tuesday.

The project was originally scheduled to wrap up around April 6. The new completion date is the end of June.

As far as missing out on any potential toll fees during this time, Hass said all money made from tolls goes into the vessel replacement fund, so it has no impact on ferry operations or the budget of local municipalities.