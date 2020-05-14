1 in custody after man shot with crossbow in North Carolina

HICKORY, NC (AP) — A sheriff’s office in North Carolina says it took a homeowner into custody hours after someone was shot in the head with a crossbow on his property.

Burke County sheriff’s deputies located 28-year-old Siegfred Albert Jackson on Wednesday afternoon.

The agency said Jackson was found less than one mile from the Hickory property where a man was discovered suffering from a serious head injury that morning.

Investigators said the crossbow was recovered from the scene and Jackson was spotted leaving the home.

Officials did not say whether Jackson has been charged with a crime.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.