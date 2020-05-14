Community honors fallen firefighter at drive-in funeral service

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A fallen firefighter who served the Cape Fear for nearly two decades was honored by the community Thursday night with a drive-in funeral service.

On Monday, firefighter Michael Stanley died as a result of a motorcycle accident that happened May 4.

- Advertisement -

The Whiteville Fire Department organized an outdoor funeral for their former colleague at the Columbus County fairgrounds.

“I think Chief Yergeau with Whiteville did an awesome job putting this together,” said New Hanover Fire Rescue Chief Donnie Hall. “There’s a lot of folks that could come here safely and have this opportunity.”

Stanley served with Whiteville for 16 years before moving on to New Hanover in 2019.

Related Article: Whiteville fire station illuminates night to remember fallen heroes

Whiteville Chief David Yergeau says his department is close knit and he got to know Stanley on a more personal level, making the news of his accident all the more painful.

“It was like a lead balloon hit you,” Yergeau said. “When I was first told he was in an accident, I had to think for a second, were they just pulling my leg.”

Stanley was driving his motorcycle east on NC 130 just before 3 p.m. on May 4 when the driver of a Ford pickup truck, Danny James Smith, turned in front of the motorcycle.

Stanley leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

“He was the example of a dedicated firefighter, he brought 110% to his job every day,” Hall said. “He was a pleasure to work with, just an outstanding fellow that contributed so much to both departments.”

Highway Patrol says the investigation is ongoing, but they expect charges to be filed against Smith in the coming days.