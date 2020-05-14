COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to open in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is opening Friday in the Walmart parking lot in Whiteville.

It’s located at 200 Columbus Corners Drive.

The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

Those interested in being tested need to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if eligible for testing and to make an appointment.

“Walmart is part of the community, and is proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Whiteville during this unprecedented time,” Brooke Mueller, Walmart Public Affairs Director for North Carolina, said. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

Details on the COVID-19 testing site: