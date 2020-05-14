Family creates ‘hug time’ shield so kids can hug great-grandma

It’s been said love knows no bounds and one Rockford family proves that to be true. With a little bit of ingenuity and some plastic, an 85-year-old great grandma can now hug her loved ones for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wanted to cry because I couldn’t believe that this was happening it just means a lot,” said Rose Gagnon.

Rose Gagnon hasn’t hugged her great grandchildren in more than two months, until now.

“My heart felt like it was going to burst. It filled my heart,” said Gagnon.

Rose’s granddaughter Carly Marinaro built a “hug time” device allowing her kids to safely wrap up in their great grandmother’s embrace.

