North Carolina-operated passenger train service suspended

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina transportation officials have suspended the state-sponsored train service between Raleigh and Charlotte because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on revenues.

The Piedmont runs three trips a day between the state capital and North Carolina’s largest city.

NC Department of Transportation said in a news release on Wednesday people traveling between Raleigh and Charlotte by train can take the Carolinian, which departs Charlotte each morning daily and stops in Raleigh en route to New York.

The Carolinian returns from New York, makes a stop in Raleigh before reaching Charlotte in the evening.