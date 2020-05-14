North Carolina sheriff won’t enforce limit on church attendance

SMITHFIELD, NC (AP) — A sheriff in North Carolina says his department won’t enforce state guidelines limiting church attendance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Blizell said in a letter Wednesday that the state’s 10-person limit on church services was unfair and morally wrong while retailers are continuing to operate with social-distancing guidelines.

Blizell has been part of the executive committee of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association that asked Gov. Roy Cooper to allow indoor church services last week.

Cooper said Tuesday that it is more likely people will transmit the virus when they are sitting or standing in one place for a long time.