Strong typhoon slams into pandemic-hit Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong typhoon has slammed into the eastern Philippines where authorities evacuated tens of thousands of people while trying to avoid the virus risks of overcrowding storm shelters.

The first typhoon to hit the archipelago this year barged ashore at noon in a town in Eastern Samar province.

Video showed fierce rain and wind swaying coconut trees, rattling tin roofs and obscuring visibility.

A lockdown to fight the coronavirus requires people to stay in their homes and prohibits all kinds of gatherings that can set off infections.

Governors say social distancing will be nearly impossible in emergency shelters.

Some shelters have been made into quarantine facilities, and they may have to be turned back into storm shelters.