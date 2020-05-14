Student-athletes celebrated at North Brunswick High School

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–A day of celebration at North Brunswick High School kicked off with a memory that five seniors will never forget. They gathered with their families to sign their national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

“It means a lot especially after coming into my seniors year with so many high expectations and getting hurt,”says North Brunswick senior Kwesi Clarke. Then still being able to get a offer to a good football and education school. It means a lot.”

The Class of 2020 has had it tough with the ongoing coronavirus, but it meant the world to them to have their family by their side on a day they’ve waited years for.

“I was really upset about the whole thing with not having a graduation and my signing because basketballs everything to me,”said North Brunswick High School senior Lydia Bradshaw. “I wanted the people that have supported me to be there with me when I make my decision. So, it was nice.”

The fun didn’t stop at the signing for the Scorpion student-athletes. Later in the day they held a drive through celebration for all of their athletes that would have been recognized at the end of the year banquet.

“We threw this together and I think it’s been a great turnout,”says North Brunswick High School Athletic Director Randy Fennell. “Athletes are receiving their individual awards for all year long and they’re receiving their letters, pins, and bars for varsity sports.”

They say this event was put on as a fun way to still recognize their student-athletes even with certain restrictions still in place.

“We wanted the kids to enjoy themselves,said Fennell. “It gave them a chance to come out and to see their teammates and their coaches. It gave them the chance to briefly say hello and know that we still care about them.”