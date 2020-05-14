Sunset Beach visitors asked to bring their own grocery items when vacation rentals reopen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The warm temps we have been enjoying, mean tourist season is almost here.

To be prepared, Sunset Beach leaders have asked visitors to bring their own supplies, and not clear out local grocery stores.

The town has seen a gradual reopening.

“Residents here, tend to be an older population, so we’ve decided to be on the cautious side there, so we’ve opened slowly,” Town of Sunset Beach Councilman Tom Bormann said.

They started at the beginning of the month when they reopened the beach with restrictions, and with vacation rentals resuming next week. They have warned visitors.

“The supply situation here is limited at best, and as we open up the rentals, the population here really expands,” Bormann said.

So town leaders have asked folks to bring their own food and supplies.

“Bring as much with them as they can. They shouldn’t assume that they can get whatever they need here,” Bormann said.

The visiting Tucker family came prepared.

“We did assume that it was going to be the really scarce items…toilet paper, hand soap, and that type,” Jim Tucker said. “So we brought it with us along with some food, but as you see we had to supplement. We’re going to be here like three or four nights.”

Resident Steven Miller said stores are still low on the basics.

“There’s still a lot of the paper products and sanitary wipes and stuff so, hopefully one of these days, that will get back on track.”

Bormann said public parking and normal beach rules kick in May 15.