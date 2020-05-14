Three arrested in connection to Carolina Beach car break-ins

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police say two teens have been arrested and another is still wanted for a string of car break-ins in Carolina Beach.

Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department were dispatched to the area of Bertram Drive and Donzi Court around 2:20 a.m. Thursday in reference to a call by a concerned citizen of three suspicious men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks walking around the neighborhood.

When officers arrived to the scene, the trio reportedly ran away.

Carolina Beach PD found Nathan Charles Newberry, 18, of Indian Trail, NC, Jeremiah Holmes, 19, of Monroe, and Noah Lucas Gray, 19, for allegedly breaking into cars and stealing items.

Holmes, Newberry and Gray are charged with five counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny. Gray has outstanding warrants for his arrest for the charges.

More charges are expected to be filed.