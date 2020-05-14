Where to get tested for COVID-19 in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper says testing for coronavirus will be key in North Carolina moving into Phase 2 of his reopening plan, but do you know where you can go if you feel you should be tested?
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released a list of locations in the state that are currently offering COVID-19 testing. You can find that list here.
Here are a list of the locations in our viewing area that are currently offering COVID-19 testing:
- Brunswick County Health Services
- Dosher Urgent Care Clinic
- FastMed Urgent Care – Leland
- Novant Health Oceanside Convenient
Care
- Novant Health Screening Center – Brunswick County
- NHRMC
- Pender County Health Department