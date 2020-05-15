Amazon to bring distribution center to North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, NC (The Asheville Citizen-Times) — Amazon is bringing a distribution center to North Carolina, where it will create 200 jobs.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports Amazon spokesperson Shone Jemmott confirmed via email on Thursday that a location in Asheville is expected to open this year.

Jemmott said Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations in the U.S. Mills River Town Manager Daniel Cobb says the total project site is about 27 acres, and the total investment is $28 million.

The building will cover 112,000 square feet.