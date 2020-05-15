American in Paris performance at Wilson Center canceled

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) -– The PNC Broadway Series’ presentation of the nationally touring production of An American In Paris at the Wilson Center has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The musical was supposed to take place June 20.

In a statement, the producers of the tour said, “We have jointly decided with the presenters of the tour that the nationwide epidemic has proven too dangerous for us to know when it will be safe to try and continue the tour, so we have made the unfortunate decision to cancel the rest of our performance dates. When the time is right, we will all savor joyous musical theater again on tour. We look forward to seeing everyone – soon we hope – on our next projects! We can’t wait – please stay safe and healthy.”

Ticket holders for the originally scheduled performances will be contacted via e-mail regarding the status of their tickets.

To ensure timely and effective contact, Ticket Central urges ticket holders to ensure that they are regularly checking the email account associated with their original ticket order.

For additional information, ticket holders can click here for the most up-to-date information and instructions.