Carolina Beach man charged after domestic disturbance, shooting

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One man faces charges after Carolina Beach Police responded to a home on Canal Drive on Thursday night.
Around 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to 811 Canal Dr. in reference to a domestic disturbance and shots fired call.
When officers arrived, police say the suspect Ronald Power III, 43, refused to cooperate.
After a short time, Powers surrendered and was placed under arrest. Police seized multiple firearms from the residence. Police say there was also evidence of a shot being fired inside the home.
Ronald Powers III is charged with the following:
- Assault by Pointing a Gun
- Discharging a Firearm in City Limits
- Assault on a Female
- Child Abuse
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
Powers was taken to the New Hanover County Jail and placed on no bond until his first appearance. No major injuries were reported or required medical attention on scene.