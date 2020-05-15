Carolina Beach man charged after domestic disturbance, shooting

Ronald Powers III (Photo: Carolina Beach Police Dept)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One man faces charges after Carolina Beach Police responded to a home on Canal Drive on Thursday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to 811 Canal Dr. in reference to a domestic disturbance and shots fired call.

When officers arrived, police say the suspect Ronald Power III, 43, refused to cooperate.

After a short time, Powers surrendered and was placed under arrest. Police seized multiple firearms from the residence. Police say there was also evidence of a shot being fired inside the home.

Ronald Powers III is charged with the following:

  • Assault by Pointing a Gun
  • Discharging a Firearm in City Limits
  • Assault on a Female
  • Child Abuse
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Powers was taken to the New Hanover County Jail and placed on no bond until his first appearance. No major injuries were reported or required medical attention on scene.

