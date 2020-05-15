Lifeguard warns people to be safe at beach this weekend with strong rip currents

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The weather is going to be beautiful this weekend, but if you are going to be at the beach, here is one thing you should watch out for.

The rip currents are expected to be stronger than normal, so you should exercise caution if you are in the water.

- Advertisement -

Wrightsville Beach Second Year Stand Guard Evan Arsenault warned those who are not strong swimmers to not be in water deeper than your knees.

Arsenault said swells are expected to rise this weekend.

“If you’re pretty confident, then you should be fine, but if you do get caught in a rip current, the general rule of thumb is always to just swim parallel to the shore, and not panic,” Arsenault said. “You should be able to get out of it pretty soon enough and return to the shore.”

Arsenault advised people to not swim under the Crystal and Johnnie Mercer Piers since there are always rip currents there.

She said people should stay outside the swimming signs that are on the beach.