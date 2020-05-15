Local beach towns: Where you can go and what you can do

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY) — If you plan on heading out to the beach this weekend, where can you go and what can you do?

With different beach towns implementing different rules, WWAY breaks down the regulations at some of the top spots around our area.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH: The beach is open for exercise only. Street parking is still closed, but there are four lots on the island that are open. Short-term rentals are allowed; however, people who live in or have visited a state with a stay at home order in the last 14 days are not allowed to book at stay.

CAROLINA BEACH: The town lifted COVID-19 related restrictions. The beach and public parking are open. Short-term rentals are allowed.

KURE BEACH: Kure Beach reopened to normal activities last Friday. The town began allowing short-term rentals May 15.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY

SUNSET BEACH: The beach strand is open for exercise only. Public parking reopened May 15. Short-term rentals will resume next Friday.

OCEAN ISLE BEACH: The beach strand is open to exercise and relaxation. Public parking is open. Short-term rentals are allowed.

HOLDEN BEACH: The town has rescinded restrictions on beach access. Public parking is open. Short-term rentals are allowed. Public restrooms, town buildings and town-owned recreation areas remain closed.

OAK ISLAND: The beach is open. Public parking is open. Short-term rentals will not be allowed until next Friday.

PENDER COUNTY

SURF CITY: The town has reopened all public beach accesses. People who live in or have visited a state with a stay at home order in the last 14 days are not allowed to book a short-term rental.

TOPSAIL BEACH: Public parking has reopened. Short-term rentals are allowed.

