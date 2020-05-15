Local group surprises healthcare workers with ‘thank you’ gifts

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — In Pender County, it was all about little boxes of joy for healthcare workers Friday.

The Little Boxes of Joy surprised workers at the Pender Memorial Hospital with mini packages of treats.

- Advertisement -

Employees got a candle, hand lotion, a wooden heart with an encouraging message, and more.

Founder Robin Grathwol said giving to the workers was fulfillment for her.

“It just means the world to them. They’re so touched, and gratified, so it accomplishes the mission that we want,” Grathwol expressed. “So just as I see that reaction, it just makes me want to try and do what we can to grow it. It is very touching.”

Grathwol said the group started three weeks ago by supporting local businesses and healthcare workers. They are expanding to first responders soon.