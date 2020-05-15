NC legislative buildings reopen to public next week

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The public can return to North Carolina’s legislative complex to watch the General Assembly conduct business when it reconvenes its annual session after a two-week break, but health precautions will continue.

The Legislative Building and nearby Legislative Office Building will be reopen to visitors on Monday, four weeks after they were closed.

Lawmakers met for about a week during that time to approve a COVID-19 relief package.

Building attendance will be capped at half of fire code capacity, and people who enter will be subject to temperature checks for now.