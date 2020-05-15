NIH director: Large-scale vaccine testing expected by July

(AP) — The head of the National Institutes of Health says several COVID-19 vaccines currently in testing look promising.

NIH Director Francis Collins says one or two will be ready to begin large-scale testing by July with others to follow soon.

Research groups worldwide are racing to test different vaccines in a pandemic.

About a dozen vaccine candidates are in the first stages of human testing or poised to begin.

Collins told The Associated Press the next huge step is working together so each vaccine candidate is tested the same way, further speeding answers and allowing accurate comparisons.