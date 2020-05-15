Police: Stabbing suspect threw gas on officers, stabbed K9

BURLINGTON, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that a man stabbed another man multiple times before throwing gasoline on responding officers and charged them with a knife. Police also say the man stabbed a police dog.

Burlington police said the incident occurred late Thursday night.

Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing and found a man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds.

They said suspect Ali Asghari Sandi threw gasoline on them and charged them with a knife. He was eventually arrested. But not before an officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A police dog named Talon is also being treated for injuries that are considered non-life threatening.