Popular BBQ joint runs out of brisket amid meat shortage

CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC (WSOC) — The shortage of meat is extending beyond grocery stores to some of North Carolina’s BBQ joints.
JD’s Smokehouse in Connelly Springs posted on Facebook that they cannot serve their famous brisket because they don’t have any.
- Advertisement -
Each day more than a thousand people show up to JD’s to pickup lunch and dinner, but they won’t be getting anymore brisket for now.
“The brisket man it’s gonna be missed because it’s one of the best around,” customer Steve Graves said.