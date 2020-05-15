Prison workers get free testing; gear going to nursing homes

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina government is offering widespread testing or protective equipment to workers in two of the more vulnerable living settings for COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Department of Public Safety unveiled on Thursday a plan to make free testing available starting next week to employees in state prisons and those who supervise offenders in the community. An earlier initiative failed to materialize.

Gov. Roy Cooper also says packages of personal protective equipment are being sent to each of the state’s 3,800 long-term care facilities.

More than half of North Carolina’s COVID-19-related deaths have involved nursing home residents.