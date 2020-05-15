Retired NC police officer gives $2,500 to families waiting in line at food pantry

INDIAN TRAIL, NC (WSOC) — A retired North Carolina police officer handed out $2,500 in cash to strangers.

Retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Benson Ratlif went car to car handing out the cash Thursday.

“I just gave away $2,500 to people that are in need,” Ratlif said. “It feels good. When you’re blessed, you have to bless other people.”

The cash was a huge surprise for Mariano Martinez, a father of three who drives for Uber and Lyft. He was one of hundreds of people waiting in line at a mobile food pantry where Ratlif handed out money.

“He touched our heart, to be honest with you,” Martinez said. “He was telling us when people are down and out … we need people like him to bring our spirits back up … and he definitely did that today.”

