Sea of Blue takes over as graduation parade hits Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)–Seniors at South Brunswick High School have had a lot taken away from them in their final months of high school due to the coronavirus. Friday night the Southport community gave a little back to the Class of 2020 with a “Sea of Blue” graduation ride.

“Yeah, it does suck that were not having graduation and all, but it’s really nice to see the community come together as a whole to support us through these hard times,”said South Brunswick High School senior Bryce Young.

The parents of the soon to be graduates couldn’t be more thankful for a event that provided their children with a sense of normalcy.

“This is wonderful for these kids who haven’t seen each other for six weeks,”said South Brunswick High School parent Karin Hanes. “It’s just wonderful and they look like their so happy to see each other.”

This is the first time since the coronavirus forced online learning that teachers and staff at South had the chance to see their students in person.

“It was awesome to actually see them in person finally and see their excitement,”said South Brunswick High School teacher Dede Stone. “I mean they are graduating and I just think it’s awesome.

The streets were filled up in Southport as the parade made its way back into town. The school staff says the event showed the pride of their community even through the toughest of times.

“It’s really just been a cooperative group of people that have worked together to make things happen for these seniors.”

As the Class of 2020 gets ready for a new journey in life they know it will come with a wide range of emotions.

“It is both exciting and scary at the same time,”said South Brunswick High School senior Connor Hanes.

South Brunswick High School has yet to finalize their plans for a graduation ceremony, but they expect that decision to be announced in the coming weeks.

All of us here at WWAY want to send out our congratulations to the Class of 2020!