Southport names new city manager

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport didn’t have to look far to find their new city manager.

City leaders have announced Gordon C. Hargrove will take over the duties in mid-June. Hargove most recently served as town manager for Lake Waccamaw.

“In my discussion with Mr. Hargrove during his interview, he displayed a passion for personal and professional development. Mr. Hargrove wanted to be a City Manager, wanted to be in Southport, he did not give up on those goals and he will never give up on his endeavor in serving the city and its citizens,” said Mayor Joseph Hatem. “I look forward to working with him and will do everything that I can to ensure his success.”

Hargrove received a Master of Public Administration from North Carolina State University, a Certificate in Municipal and County Administration from the University of North Carolina School of Government, Chapel Hill, and received his Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina State University.

Hargrove’s first day at work will be June 11.