Wilmington Chamber’s ‘Smart Restart’ guide helping businesses reopening during pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coronavirus pandemic has forced many business owners to adjust to a new normal.

Understanding the nuances of federal, state and local guidelines for reopening during the pandemic can be a challenging task for business owners but the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce has created a tool to keep customers and employees safe.

‘Smart Restart’ is a guide that includes many of the recommendations developed by the New Hanover County Public Health Office along with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as federal, state and local agencies.

“We worked with other Chambers across the country and my team did an amazing job creating this document that is easy to read and sectioned off by industry so any kind of business can look at it and say this is where I fit and here are the recommended guidelines,” said Natalie English, President and CEO of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

These are not regulations or laws, but rather a set of guidelines to help businesses.

“If the businesses do the things in that guide and customers do the three W’s — wear your mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands — we can keep this virus down,” English said. “They’re a good way for us to reopen in way that will keep us all safe from continued spread of the virus.”

She says its important to follow these recommendations because if there is a resurgence of the virus it could force businesses to be shut down again.

“It’s hard enough to be struggling out of this but to think of the thought of having to close businesses back down again, we can’t let that happen so we’re urging businesses to pay close attention to these guidelines and to abide by them,” English said.

The Chamber also encourages businesses to post on social media the various ways they’re protecting their employees and customers.

“We can start to share with community those businesses that are going above and beyond, even the guidelines that we’ve recommended, that makes them committed to the recovery of our community,” she said.

There is information in the ‘Restart Smart’ guide for the following industries:

• Accommodations & Lodging

• Agriculture

• Animal Services

• Childcare Facilities

• Close Contact Services

• Construction

• Entertainment Venues

• Exercise Facilities

• Financial Services

• Food Service

• Manufacturing

• Medical Services

• Offices & Professional Services

• Pharmacies

• Real Estate

• Retail

Click here for more information about the ‘Smart Restart’ guide. This resource will act as a living document in which the Chamber plans to continue updating as restrictions concerning the Coronavirus changes.