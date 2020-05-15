Wrightsville Beach lifeguards get skin checks for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It is likely that beaches will be crowded this weekend and do not forget, lifeguards are not on the strand yet.

Right now, they have been getting ready for the season, which has included taking care of their skin.

- Advertisement -

Friday, Doctor Rosalyn George at Wilmington Dermatology made sure they were all safe and ready.

“A skin check is really us looking at you from head to toe with our eyes,” George said. “Every once and a while we’ll get out a little magnifying glass to look at a spot more closely, but it’s something that takes five minutes, and is very simple.”

George recommended that everyone get an annual skin check.

She said you can also examine yourself at home, just check for any suspicious spots or moles.

In addition, George said people should use protective gear, and SPF 30 sun block that is broad spectrum and water resistant for 80 minutes.